Putin: Russia doesn't want a new Cold War

ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Friday Russia did not want a new Cold war with the West and did not like to think it was slipping into one.

“I am sure that nobody wants that. We certainly do no want that,” Putin said during a question and answer session at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Putin also criticized NATO’s expansion, warning there would be consequences if the alliance continued what he said was its one-sided policy against Russia. If both sides coordinated on defense, he said there would be no new Cold War.