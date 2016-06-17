FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin: Russia doesn't want a new Cold War
June 17, 2016 / 1:05 PM / a year ago

Putin: Russia doesn't want a new Cold War

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Friday Russia did not want a new Cold war with the West and did not like to think it was slipping into one.

“I am sure that nobody wants that. We certainly do no want that,” Putin said during a question and answer session at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Putin also criticized NATO’s expansion, warning there would be consequences if the alliance continued what he said was its one-sided policy against Russia. If both sides coordinated on defense, he said there would be no new Cold War.

Reporting by Christian Lowe, Alexander Winning and Katya Golubkova; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Andrew Osborn

