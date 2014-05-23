FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rosneft's CEO dismisses report of Exxon leaving Russian venture
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
May 23, 2014 / 4:37 PM / 3 years ago

Rosneft's CEO dismisses report of Exxon leaving Russian venture

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) - Igor Sechin, the head of Russia’s top oil producer Rosneft, on Friday dismissed a report that U.S. major ExxonMobil might leave the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project.

“I didn’t hear about it... But I don’t think that an oil company may just easily leave an operating project which is producing ... It is just unreal... I think this is just rumors,” Sechin told reporters.

Last week, Russian state news agency ITAR TASS quoted a Sakhalin region source as saying Exxon might leave the project and local authorities would buy its stake. That report was denied by Exxon.

The United States and the European Union have imposed sanctions on some Russian individuals and entities following Russia’s annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula in March.

The individuals include Sechin, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, whose Rosneft co-owns the Sakhalin-1 project, which produced 7 million tonnes of oil - 140,000 barrels per day - last year.

ExxonMobil holds a 30 percent stake in Sakhalin-1, Japan’s Sodeco consortium has 30 percent, India’s ONGC holds 20 percent and the rest is controlled by Rosneft.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Dmitri Zhdannikov; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Lidia Kelly and Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.