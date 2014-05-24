FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin says Russia will respect results of Ukraine's presidential election
#World News
May 24, 2014 / 1:21 PM / 3 years ago

Putin says Russia will respect results of Ukraine's presidential election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that Russia will respect the choice of the Ukrainian people in Sunday’s presidential election and Moscow will work with the country’s new authorities.

“By all means, we will respect the choice of the Ukrainian people and will be working with authorities formed on the basis of this election,” Putin told a group of foreign journalists on the sidelines of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Reporting by Paul Ingrassia and Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Lidia Kelly

