FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rosneft's stake too large for public placement: Economy Minister
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
June 17, 2016 / 6:51 PM / a year ago

Rosneft's stake too large for public placement: Economy Minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of the Russian state oil company Rosneft is pictured behind a pipe at the Samotlor oil field outside the West Siberian city of Nizhnevartovsk, Russia, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) - The planned sale of a 19.5 percent Russian government stake in top national oil producer Rosneft might be too large for a public placement, Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Friday.

“It will be very difficult, frankly speaking - impossible,” Ulyukayev said on the sidelines of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Last month, the Kremlin said Russia should look to attract two strategic investors to Rosneft.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly; editing by Adrian Croft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.