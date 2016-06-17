Rosneft's stake too large for public placement: Economy Minister

The logo of the Russian state oil company Rosneft is pictured behind a pipe at the Samotlor oil field outside the West Siberian city of Nizhnevartovsk, Russia, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) - The planned sale of a 19.5 percent Russian government stake in top national oil producer Rosneft might be too large for a public placement, Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Friday.

“It will be very difficult, frankly speaking - impossible,” Ulyukayev said on the sidelines of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Last month, the Kremlin said Russia should look to attract two strategic investors to Rosneft.