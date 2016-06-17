FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Western sanctions lower probability of VTB stake sale: Economy Minister
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
June 17, 2016 / 6:41 PM / in a year

Western sanctions lower probability of VTB stake sale: Economy Minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) - Western sanctions imposed on Russia’s VTB bank lower the probability of the bank’s privatization, Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Friday.

“It’s a complicated story with VTB, as the bank is on the sanctions list,” Ulyukayev told journalists on the sidelines of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.

“This cuts off a large class of investors. It will be difficult to fill the (order) book.”

The government stake in VTB may be reduced to 50 percent plus one ordinary share, the Kremlin said in May, meaning that a stake of up to 10.9 percent could be for sale as part of a broader privatization drive scheduled for this year.

Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly; editing by Adrian Croft

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.