Western sanctions lower probability of VTB stake sale: Economy Minister

ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) - Western sanctions imposed on Russia’s VTB bank lower the probability of the bank’s privatization, Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Friday.

“It’s a complicated story with VTB, as the bank is on the sanctions list,” Ulyukayev told journalists on the sidelines of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.

“This cuts off a large class of investors. It will be difficult to fill the (order) book.”

The government stake in VTB may be reduced to 50 percent plus one ordinary share, the Kremlin said in May, meaning that a stake of up to 10.9 percent could be for sale as part of a broader privatization drive scheduled for this year.