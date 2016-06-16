FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Russia, Venezuela discuss oil production freeze
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
June 16, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

Russia, Venezuela discuss oil production freeze

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak speaks during a news briefing at the Russia-ASEAN summit in Sochi, Russia, May 20, 2016. Host photo agency via Reuters

ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday he discussed plans for a possible oil production freeze with his Venezuelan counterpart Eulogio del Pino on the sidelines of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"We discussed the possibility of coordination and further work. If the current situation (on the global oil market) deteriorates, we will return to the possibility of further consultations (on a freeze)," Novak said about his meeting with del Pino on Wednesday.

Leading oil producers, including Russia, failed to agree on output production cuts at a meeting in Doha in April. The idea of an output cap was initially suggested in January, when oil prices hit a 13-year low of $27 per barrel due to oversupply.

Since then the prices have recovered to trade at around $50 per barrel.

Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jack Stubbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.