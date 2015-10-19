France 'regrets' ambassador summoned in Moscow, says no incident with Russian plane

PARIS (Reuters) - France regrets that its ambassador was summoned in Moscow, its foreign and defense ministries said in a statement on Monday, reaffirming that no French aircraft was involved in any incident with a Russian plane.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier on Monday that it had summoned the French ambassador to protest over what it described as “a dangerous proximity between a French air force jet in its national airspace and an airliner carrying a Russian parliamentary delegation”.

France says the aircraft was Swiss.

“No French army aircraft was involved in the incident with the official Russian aircraft that the Russian Foreign Ministry mentioned,” the statement said. “We regret therefore that the French ambassador to Moscow was summoned.”

“The necessary clarifications are being made with the Russian authorities,” it said.