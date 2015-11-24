FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Main French opposition calls for end to EU embargo on Russia
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 24, 2015 / 12:17 PM / 2 years ago

Main French opposition calls for end to EU embargo on Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s main opposition party, The Republicans, on Tuesday called on President Francois Hollande to push for an end to the European Union sanctions on Russia over its activities in Ukraine.

“That’s the sensible position,” said Christian Jacob, president of former French president Nicolas Sarkozy’s The Republicans party, ahead of a visit by Hollande to meet Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Moscow later this week.

Sarkozy has long pushed for a more conciliatory approach toward Russia.

Reporting by Emile Picy; Editing by James Regan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.