Main French opposition calls for end to EU embargo on Russia

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s main opposition party, The Republicans, on Tuesday called on President Francois Hollande to push for an end to the European Union sanctions on Russia over its activities in Ukraine.

“That’s the sensible position,” said Christian Jacob, president of former French president Nicolas Sarkozy’s The Republicans party, ahead of a visit by Hollande to meet Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Moscow later this week.

Sarkozy has long pushed for a more conciliatory approach toward Russia.