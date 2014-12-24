Russia says France must fulfill Mistral contract or return money: agency

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Defence Ministry said on Wednesday that France must fulfill a contract to deliver two Mistral helicopter carriers or return Moscow’s money as uncertainty over the 1.2 billion euro deal still lingers.

“Regarding the Mistrals, here a contract is in place. All the terms are spelled out in the contract: terms of delivery, penalties, procedures. We can demand a refund,” said Deputy Defence Minister Anatoly Antonov told Interfax news agency.