Russia says would accept money or warships to solve Mistral dispute

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia would accept either money or the delivery of two Mistral helicopter carriers to resolve a dispute with France, a Kremlin official said on Monday.

France has suspended indefinitely the delivery of the first of the two warships, citing the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

“Both options will suit us - either the ships or the money. The money spent must be recovered,” Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters two days after President Vladimir Putin had talks with French President Francois Hollande.