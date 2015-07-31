France, Russia reach Mistral compensation deal: RIA

MOSCOW/PARIS (Reuters) - France and Russia have reached a compensation deal for the cancellation of the delivery of two French-made Mistral helicopter carriers, according to Russian media reports.

“The talks are already over, everything is already decided - both the timeframe and the sums,” Vladimir Kozhin, an adviser to President Vladimir Putin on military matters, told RIA news agency late on Thursday.

“I hope that in the nearest future an agreement will be signed on breaking the contract, and then the sum that France will pay us will be announced,” RIA quoted Kozhin as saying.

On Friday, Russian newspaper Kommersant reported that France would pay Russia almost 1.2 billion euros for failing to deliver the two Mistrals.

President Francois Hollande’s office declined to comment, as did DCNS, one of the main contractors building the Mistrals.

Hollande went back on the order after coming under pressure from his Western allies not to deliver the Mistrals because of Russia’s role in the Ukraine crisis. Earlier this week he said discussions were continuing.