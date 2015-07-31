FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France, Russia reach Mistral compensation deal: RIA
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 31, 2015 / 8:18 AM / 2 years ago

France, Russia reach Mistral compensation deal: RIA

Two Mistral-class helicopter carriers Sevastopol (L) and Vladivostok are seen at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire, western France, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW/PARIS (Reuters) - France and Russia have reached a compensation deal for the cancellation of the delivery of two French-made Mistral helicopter carriers, according to Russian media reports.

“The talks are already over, everything is already decided - both the timeframe and the sums,” Vladimir Kozhin, an adviser to President Vladimir Putin on military matters, told RIA news agency late on Thursday.

“I hope that in the nearest future an agreement will be signed on breaking the contract, and then the sum that France will pay us will be announced,” RIA quoted Kozhin as saying.

On Friday, Russian newspaper Kommersant reported that France would pay Russia almost 1.2 billion euros for failing to deliver the two Mistrals.

President Francois Hollande’s office declined to comment, as did DCNS, one of the main contractors building the Mistrals.

Hollande went back on the order after coming under pressure from his Western allies not to deliver the Mistrals because of Russia’s role in the Ukraine crisis. Earlier this week he said discussions were continuing.

Reporting by Alexander Winning and Elizabeth Pineau; Editing by Mark John

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.