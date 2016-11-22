Kremlin says Putin has 'good relations' with French candidate Fillon

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has "rather good relations" with French center-right presidential candidate Francois Fillon, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Peskov said Moscow was closely watching the election primaries in France.

When asked about two Russian soldiers detained by Ukraine near the border with Crimea, Peskov said Russia had taken all the necessary steps.

"They are Russian Federation citizens, this is the most important thing in this case," Peskov said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said earlier on Tuesday that Ukraine's detention of the Russian soldiers was "a provocation."