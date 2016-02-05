Russia's fuel oil exports down amid higher home demand

A fuel tanker truck drives on a road at the Lukoil company owned Imilorskoye oil field outside the West Siberian city of Kogalym, Russia, January 25, 2016. Picture taken January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia exported less fuel oil in January as domestic utilities snapped up fuel oil cargoes, which were cheaper than natural gas, industry sources told Reuters.

Russia’s fuel oil exports dropped more than 20 percent on the month in January due in part to a higher export duty and lower global prices.

“Prices were falling last January too, but not that much,” said a source with an oil company.

Prices in January were almost 45 percent lower than a year ago, according to Reuters data. That made fuel oil more attractive for utilities than natural gas, which they receive predominantly under long-term contracts at a fixed price.

Refineries are trying to make up for lower exports by luring domestic utilities with better prices.

“(The refineries) prioritize the domestic market; it’s better by approximately 2,000 rubles ($26.22) (per tonne). At one point, the spread was as wide as 5,000 rubles,” said a large fuel oil trader.

An additional 300,000 tonnes were estimated to be sold on the domestic market in January at the expense of exports.

“They push it to every utility that can still burn fuel oil after a complete switch to gas and the buyers are taking advantage, cutting the price by an average of 1,000 rubles in January,” the trader said.

Tatneft alone sold about 150,000 tonnes in Russia last month, almost all the fuel oil it produced, another trader said.

There are 207 power plants in Russia that use gas as their primary fuel but can also burn fuel oil, the Energy Ministry told Reuters.

Power plants can switch fuels at their discretion, even if they have a constant supply of gas, the ministry said.

CHEAP FUEL

Refineries in Western Russia currently offer fuel oil at about 3,000 rubles per tonne, but a Gazprom petrochemical plant in Bashkortostan sells at about 1,000 rubles per tonne and Omsk refinery sells for as low as 400 rubles.

With rail transport costs factored in, utilities pay 5,000 ruble or less for a tonne of fuel oil. It’s the same price as a 1,000 cubic meters of gas, but its calorific value is 18 percent lower than fuel oil. The same amount of energy costs 15 percent less when gas is replaced with fuel oil, provided that the prices are the same, but in fact fuel oil is sometimes much cheaper than 5,000 rubles per tonne.

“For fuel oil to be as cost-efficient as gas, the price must be around 6,000 rubles per tonne, but because the use of fuel oil entails environmental fees and more complex operations, the price must be another 10-20 percent lower,” said a source with a large utility.

DIM PROSPECTS

While they see the benefits of higher use of fuel oil, utilities warn about the technical and environmental consequences of a switch to the dirtier fuel.

The use of fuel oil for power generation has been steadily declining over the past decades in favor of the cleaner, more cost-efficient and technologically friendly natural gas. Gas-fired power plants use fuel oil as reserve fuel in case they stop receiving gas or they have to raise output in cold weather.

A head-on cost comparison of fuel oil and gas doesn’t always work because numbers vary from one power plant to another, industry sources said.

“Contemporary power plants have gas-fired combined-cycle plants with efficiency of up to 60 percent. Even if they switch to fuel oil, these plants will be losing efficiency so the cost of fuel oil will go up,” an industry source said.

“We are skeptical about a switch from gas to fuel oil. The companies have been studying it, but they aren’t very excited. A plant can switch to fuel oil fast as it is a reserve fuel, but there will be no short-term benefit because it first needs to burn the fuel that it bought for its reserves at an old price (11,000 rubles). There will be no benefit until we begin burning the new fuel oil. Then there is a need for maintenance. The technicians don’t like fuel oil as it’s bad for the equipment,” said an expert with a utility.

Another caveat is a take-or-pay clause in many supply contracts, which also increases costs for utilities should they choose to cut gas usage.

Higher domestic shipments in January were probably due mainly to power plants that use fuel oil as their primary fuel, a source in the energy industry said.

“There will be no switching from gas to fuel oil. But those that use fuel oil on a regular basis and replenish stocks during the heating season, they could have been offered more in January under the pretext that prices would rise in February,” the source said.

MORE EXPORTS AHEAD

Fuel oil prices in Russia are already slowly going up, making it again less attractive for utilities.

“Exports will be profitable again in February due to a lower export duty,” the trader said.

The export duty was lowered to $42.60 per tonne in February from $60.10 in January while global prices have increased by some $30 since January 21, making exports a more lucrative option for suppliers.

The source at an oil company sees no barriers to higher exports.

“Fuel oil output was down in January, but domestic sales were higher. There were no issues at the ports and on railroads this year despite the cold. Apart from storms, we don’t expect any complications,” he said.