FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia wants to continue contacts with G8 nations: Kremlin
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 25, 2014 / 7:37 AM / 3 years ago

Russia wants to continue contacts with G8 nations: Kremlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is interested in continuing contacts with G8 nations at all levels, President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency on Tuesday.

Leaders of the Group of Seven nations, which does not include Russia, agreed on Monday to suspend their participation in the Group of Eight industrialized nations until Russia changes course on Ukraine.

Asked about contacts with the G8 nations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying: “The Russian side continues to be ready to have such contacts at all levels, including the top level. We are interested in such contacts.”

Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.