MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold bilateral meetings at a G20 summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Turkish President Recep Erdogan, IMF head Christine Lagarde and British Prime Minister David Cameron, Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said on Friday.

Putin will also hold a meeting with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman to discuss Syria ahead of the king’s visit to Moscow, Ushakov said.