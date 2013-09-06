Obama, Putin no closer on Syria after one-on-one talk: Kremlin

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) - President Barack Obama and Russian President Vladimir Putin met for 20 minutes on the sidelines of a G20 summit on Friday but remained at odds over the conflict in Syria, Putin’s senior foreign policy adviser said.
“They sat down before today’s working session, in armchairs, and had a 20-minute chat, one on one,” the adviser, Yuri Ushakov, told Reuters. He said Syria was the main topic and said: “No, their (positions) have not come closer.”
