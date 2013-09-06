Obama, Putin no closer on Syria after one-on-one talk: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin walks past Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff and U.S. President Barack Obama (R) as they arrive for the family picture event during the G20 summit in St.Petersburg September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) - President Barack Obama and Russian President Vladimir Putin met for 20 minutes on the sidelines of a G20 summit on Friday but remained at odds over the conflict in Syria, Putin’s senior foreign policy adviser said.

“They sat down before today’s working session, in armchairs, and had a 20-minute chat, one on one,” the adviser, Yuri Ushakov, told Reuters. He said Syria was the main topic and said: “No, their (positions) have not come closer.”