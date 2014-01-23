Russia's Gazprom Q3 net profit falls 10 percent

The company logo of Russian natural gas producer Gazprom is seen on an advertisement installed on the roof of a building in St. Petersburg, November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Gazprom OAO (GAZP.MM), the world’s top gas producer, posted a third-quarter net profit of 276 billion roubles ($8.13 billion) on Thursday, down 10 percent year-on-year but outperforming expectations.

A Reuters poll of analysts expected Gazprom to post a profit of 259 billion roubles for the period, on the back of a weaker rouble and lower domestic gas sales.

The state-controlled gas export monopoly said revenue for the period rose 7 percent year-on-year to 1.2 trillion roubles.

Analysts have said that they would focus on the company’s conference call later on Thursday to seek an update on the company’s gas talks with China and plans on gas exports to Europe.

Gazprom said profit for the first nine months of the year was up 4 percent year-on-year.

The company did not report any rebates paid to European clients as part of revisions to its long-term gas contracts for the nine-month period. Such reimbursements acted as a drag on results in the year-earlier period.

($1 = 33.9392 Russian roubles)

(This version of the story corrects the headline to reflect fall in Q3 net profit)