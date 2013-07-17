FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia can find niche in Asian gas market: Putin
July 17, 2013 / 5:37 AM / 4 years ago

Russia can find niche in Asian gas market: Putin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russia's President Vladimir Putin meets with members of the Russian Geographical Society's expedition on the Gogland Island in the Gulf of Finland in the Baltic Sea July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Aleksey Nikolskyi

CHITA, Russia (Reuters) - Russia has every chance of securing a place in the gas market in Asia, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, underlining Moscow’s growing shift in energy policy towards Asia and China in particular.

“We are thinking about entering the promising market in the Asia-Pacific region. We should find our niche here, we have every change of doing that,” Putin told journalists in the far eastern town of Chita.

reporting by Denis Dyomkin, writing by Elizabeth Piper and Maya Dyakina, editing by Timothy Heritage

