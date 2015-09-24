Russia considers breaking Gazprom's gas exporting monopoly

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is looking at allowing companies other than Gazprom to export natural gas, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

Russian energy giants, including the world’s top listed oil producer Rosneft and gas producer Novatek, have long been vying for lucrative exporting rights.

Gazprom, Russia’s top gas producer, has had the pipeline gas exporting monopoly since 2006, generating more than half of its revenues from selling gas to Europe.

“The exporting channel should stay, but in order to increase effectiveness on the whole, we believe that the access (of other than Gazprom companies) should be mentioned in the state strategy,” Novak told a conference.

He added that details of such measures should be discussed.

Rosneft and Novatek have already successfully challenged Gazprom’s monopoly to export seaborne liquefied natural gas. Rosneft has claimed that in order to make its far-flung gas projects in East Siberia viable, it should be allowed to export gas.