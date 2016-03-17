FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. ExxonMobil still plans building LNG plant in Russia's Sakhalin or Khabarovsk
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
March 17, 2016 / 8:01 AM / a year ago

U.S. ExxonMobil still plans building LNG plant in Russia's Sakhalin or Khabarovsk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A sign is seen in front of the Exxonmobil Baton Rouge Refinery in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lee Celano

MOSCOW (Reuters) - U.S. energy major ExxonMobil is still considering plans to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant either in the island of Sakhalin or in Khabarovsk region in Russia’s far east, a senior company manager said on Thursday.

“We will promote our project at a pace which will ensure maximum profitability both for investors and the state,” Alex Volkov, vice president for ExxonMobil Russia, told an energy conference.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Katya Golubkova

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.