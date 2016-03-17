FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. ExxonMobil still plans building LNG plant in Russia's Sakhalin or Khabarovsk
March 17, 2016 / 8:01 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. ExxonMobil still plans building LNG plant in Russia's Sakhalin or Khabarovsk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A sign is seen in front of the Exxonmobil Baton Rouge Refinery in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lee Celano

MOSCOW (Reuters) - U.S. energy major ExxonMobil is still considering plans to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant either in the island of Sakhalin or in Khabarovsk region in Russia’s far east, a senior company manager said on Thursday.

“We will promote our project at a pace which will ensure maximum profitability both for investors and the state,” Alex Volkov, vice president for ExxonMobil Russia, told an energy conference.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Katya Golubkova

