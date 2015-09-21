Gazprom offers concessions to settle EU antitrust charges

A view shows the company logo of Gazprom company installed on the roof of its office building in Moscow, August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Russian natural gas producer Gazprom has offered concessions in a bid to settle European Union charges of over-charging customers in eastern and central Europe and also stave off a possible fine, the company said on Monday.

“We can confirm that Gazprom has submitted a draft settlement proposal to the European Commission concerning the ongoing antitrust case,” the company said in a statement, without providing details.

“We hope to discuss this proposal with the representatives of the Commission in the near future in order to come to a settlement agreement.”

Interfax news agency reported about the Gazprom offer earlier on Monday.