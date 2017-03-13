Russia's Gazprom says hopes EU antitrust case will be closed soon

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom said on Monday that it hoped for a positive response from the European Commission to its proposals on how to end a five-year-long antitrust case.

"We hope that the Commission - and ultimately the markets - will respond positively to our proposal which should allow moving the procedure forward and closing the case in the near future," Gazprom Deputy Chairman Alexander Medvedev was quoted as saying in a company statement.