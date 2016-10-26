EU antitrust regulators say awaiting Gazprom commitments

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union is expecting commitments from Russian state gas exporter Gazprom to avoid fines in a five-year antitrust case, the EU's competition chief said on Wednesday, adding that for now all options remained on the table.

"It is now for Gazprom to formally submit commitments that meet the Commission's objectives," Margrethe Vestager said in a statement following talks with Gazprom in Brussels.

If the Commission accepts the settlement, sources said Gazprom would avoid a finding of infringement and a potential fine to 10 percent of its global turnover.