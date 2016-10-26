FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
EU antitrust regulators say awaiting Gazprom commitments
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Britain heads back to Brexit table
Economy
Britain heads back to Brexit table
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
October 26, 2016 / 3:41 PM / 10 months ago

EU antitrust regulators say awaiting Gazprom commitments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union is expecting commitments from Russian state gas exporter Gazprom to avoid fines in a five-year antitrust case, the EU's competition chief said on Wednesday, adding that for now all options remained on the table.

"It is now for Gazprom to formally submit commitments that meet the Commission's objectives," Margrethe Vestager said in a statement following talks with Gazprom in Brussels.

If the Commission accepts the settlement, sources said Gazprom would avoid a finding of infringement and a potential fine to 10 percent of its global turnover.

Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.