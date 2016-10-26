FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
EU antitrust regulators say awaiting Gazprom commitments
#Big Story 10
October 26, 2016 / 3:46 PM / 10 months ago

EU antitrust regulators say awaiting Gazprom commitments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A board with the logo of Gazprom Neft oil company is seen at a fuel station in Moscow, Russia, May 30, 2016.Maxim Zmeyev/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union is expecting commitments from Russian state gas exporter Gazprom to avoid fines in a five-year antitrust case, the EU's competition chief said on Wednesday, adding that for now all options remained on the table.

"It is now for Gazprom to formally submit commitments that meet the Commission's objectives," Margrethe Vestager said in a statement following talks with Gazprom in Brussels.

If the Commission accepts the settlement, sources said Gazprom would avoid a finding of infringement and a potential fine to 10 percent of its global turnover.

Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

