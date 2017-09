A view shows the company logo of Gazprom company installed on the roof of its office building in Moscow, August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian gas producer Gazprom is to start a roadshow for a Eurobond issue denominated in euros on Oct. 5, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Gazprom has mandated Banca IMI, JP Morgan and Unicredit Bank as joint lead managers and bookrunners to arrange the fixed income investor meetings in Europe, one of the sources said.