Gazprom chief says gas exports to Europe up 23 percent in third quarter
#Commodities
October 2, 2015 / 9:12 AM / 2 years ago

Gazprom chief says gas exports to Europe up 23 percent in third quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A view shows the company logo of Gazprom company installed on the roof of its office building in Moscow, August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom has exported 41.4 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe and Turkey in the third quarter, up 23 percent from the year-earlier period, the company’s head Alexei Miller said on Friday.

In September, gas exports stood at 13.3 bcm, an increase of 24 percent.

European buyers of Russian gas have increased purchases before the cold season and as the price of the commodity, pegged to prices of oil with a lag of six to nine months, fell.

Miller said that Germany, the largest buyer of Russian gas, increased purchases by 19 percent to 11.2 bcm in third quarter. Italy boosted intake by 69 percent to 7 bcm.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Lidia Kelly and Jane Merriman

