FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Gazprom says won't share its Europe-bound gas export monopoly: RIA
Sections
Featured
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
California wildfires
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
April 9, 2016 / 1:46 PM / 2 years ago

Russia's Gazprom says won't share its Europe-bound gas export monopoly: RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A view shows the company logo of Gazprom company installed on the roof of its office building in Moscow, August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Allowing Novatek and Russia’s top oil producer Rosneft to export gas to Europe would not be in Russia’s national interest, RIA news agency quoted Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom as saying on Saturday.

“If we talk about our European (export) policy, about a single export channel, these are our national interests. So why should we create competition among ourselves,” RIA quoted Gazprom Deputy Chief Executive Valery Golubev as saying.

Rosneft and Russian independent gas producer Novatek have asked the Energy Ministry to grant them access gas exports to Europe via pipelines, industry sources and media reports said.

“There are these requests, so what? We must understand if we should do this. Who will benefit from it? Rosneft? Yes. Is it good for the Russian state? No,” RIA cited Golubev as saying.

Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Toby Chopra

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.