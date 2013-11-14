Gazprom Q2 net profit up 30 percent year on year, beats forecast

The company logo of Russian natural gas producer Gazprom is seen on an advertisement in front of the White House in Moscow February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Gazprom (GAZP.MM), the world’s top gas producer, posted a second-quarter net profit of 202 billion roubles ($6 billion), beating expectations with a 30 percent year-on-year gain thanks to an increase in sales, it said on Thursday.

The state-controlled gas export monopoly also did not report any rebates paid to European clients as part of revisions to its long-term gas contracts. Such reimbursements acted as a drag on results in the year-earlier period.

A Reuters poll of analysts expected Gazprom to post 197.6 billion roubles in second quarter net profit.

Gazprom’s Moscow-traded shares rose more than 1 percent in early trade, in line with the broader market.

The company, which covers a quarter of gas needs in Europe, has benefited from a slump in exports from Norway and troubled North Africa, its key rivals in the European export market.

Gazprom said its six-month gas sales to Europe rose 13 percent to 824 billion roubles thanks to a 10 percent increase in volumes. The average price in Europe in January-June period edged up 1 percent to $385 per 1,000 cubic meters.

The company aims to restore its sales to Europe, where it generates more than a half of its revenues, to at least 152 billion cubic meters (bcm) this year after they fell 7 percent to 139 bcm in 2012.

Second-quarter revenues rose 9 percent, year-on-year to 1.1 trillion roubles.