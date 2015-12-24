FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Commodities
December 24, 2015 / 11:42 AM / 2 years ago

Gazprom awards Chinese gas pipeline contracts to Putin ally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A view shows the company logo of Gazprom company installed on the roof of its office building in Moscow, August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Gazprom has awarded Stroygazmontazh (SGM) contracts worth 197.7 billion rubles ($2.8 billion) for work on building the Power of Siberia gas pipeline to China, tender documents published on a government website showed.

SGM, engaged in construction work for the oil and gas industry, is owned by Arkady Rotenberg, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Rotenberg was among the first Russian businessmen to face Western visa bans and asset freezes over the seizure of the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine last year.

In January Russia awarded SGM a contract worth over 200 billion rubles to build a bridge to the Crimean peninsula.

Gazprom did not reply to a written request made by Reuters for comment on the Power of Siberia contracts.

The pipeline is designed to deliver 38 billion cubic meters of gas per year to China over 30 years, with first deliveries scheduled for 2019.

The Forbes magazine has estimated the fortune of Arkady Rotenberg at $1.4 billion.

Reporting by Anton Zverev, Svetlana Burmistrova; and Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Polina Devitt and Katya Golubkova; Editing by Dale Hudson, Greg Mahlich

