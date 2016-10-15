FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Russia's Gazprom sees new LNG deal with India's Gail in six months
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 15, 2016 / 12:44 PM / 10 months ago

Russia's Gazprom sees new LNG deal with India's Gail in six months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A general view shows the headquarters of Gazprom in Moscow, Russia, June 30, 2016.Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

GOA, India (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) CEO Alexei Miller said on Saturday he hoped to renegotiate a deal to supply liquefied natural gas to India's Gail (India) Ltd (GAIL.NS) within the next six months.

"We will make a decision in the near future, in the course of six months," Miller said.

The two companies are discussing a change to the period in which Gail has to increase its off-take to 2.5 million tonnes of LNG per a year, as agreed under a previous contract, Miller told reporters.

When asked if the volume of 2.5 million tonnes a year would remain unchanged, he said: "Yes."

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.