Russia's Gazprom sees new LNG deal with India's Gail in six months

A general view shows the headquarters of Gazprom in Moscow, Russia, June 30, 2016.

GOA, India (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) CEO Alexei Miller said on Saturday he hoped to renegotiate a deal to supply liquefied natural gas to India's Gail (India) Ltd (GAIL.NS) within the next six months.

"We will make a decision in the near future, in the course of six months," Miller said.

The two companies are discussing a change to the period in which Gail has to increase its off-take to 2.5 million tonnes of LNG per a year, as agreed under a previous contract, Miller told reporters.

When asked if the volume of 2.5 million tonnes a year would remain unchanged, he said: "Yes."