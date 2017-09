A view shows the company logo of Gazprom company installed on the roof of its office building in Moscow, August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The board of Russian gas exporter Gazprom (GAZP.MM) has approved an investment program for 2016 worth a total of 842 billion roubles ($11.71 billion), the company said in a statement on Monday.

The investment program includes capital expenditure totaling 777.6 billion roubles ($10.81 billion), the company said.