A worker checks a valve of an oil pipe at the Lukoil company owned Imilorskoye oil field outside the West Siberian city of Kogalym, Russia, in this January 25, 2016 file photo.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian state gas company Gazprom forecasts an oil price at $50 per barrel and the rouble at 63.3 per U.S. dollar in its investment program this year, RIA news agency quoted the company's presentation as saying on Wednesday.