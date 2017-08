A board with the logo of Gazprom Neft oil company is seen at a fuel station in Moscow, Russia, May 30, 2016.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian gas firm Gazprom said its chief executive Alexei Miller met the head of OMV Rainer Seele on Tuesday and both sides said the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline project was important for Europe's energy system.

Gazprom added in a statement that work on Nord Stream 2 was on track.