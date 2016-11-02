FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Gazprom says has to analyze EU's changes to Opal gas pipeline access
November 2, 2016 / 4:55 PM / 10 months ago

Gazprom says has to analyze EU's changes to Opal gas pipeline access

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A general view shows the headquarters of Gazprom in Moscow, Russia, June 30, 2016.Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Gazprom's Deputy Chief Executive Alexander Medvedev told Russia-24 TV channel on Wednesday that the Russian gas giant has to analyze the decision of the European Commission changing the rules on access to the Opal gas pipeline.

Last week, the European Union has lifted a cap on Gazprom's use of the Opal pipeline in Germany which takes gas from its Nord Stream Baltic Sea pipeline to end-users in Germany and the Czech Republic, opening the way for Russia to expand Nord Stream's capacity and bypass Ukraine as a gas transit route.

Reporting and writing by Vladimir Soldtakin; Editing by Lidia Kelly

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
