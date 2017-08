A general view shows the headquarters of Gazprom in Moscow, Russia, June 30, 2016.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Friday it may increase its gas production forecast due to robust demand.

Initial production plans for this year envisaged output of 430 billion cubic meters of gas.

Vitaly Markelov, Gazprom's deputy chief executive officer, also said there have been no talks with Novatek on jointly developing the Tambey group of gasfields in the Yamal region.