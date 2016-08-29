Russia's Gazprom says second-quarter net profit down 17 percent year-on-year

A board with the logo of Gazprom Neft oil company is seen at a fuel station in Moscow, Russia, May 30, 2016.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Second-quarter net income of Russian gas giant Gazprom GAZP.M declined by 17 percent year-on-year to 244.9 billion rubles ($3.8 billion), the company said on Monday, as spending grew.

April-June sales increased by 5 percent to 1.33 trillion rubles.

Gazprom's results were also hit by lower oil prices, a benchmark in long-term gas deals with utility firms in Europe, its key source of revenues. The company is also under Western sanctions over Moscow's role in the Ukraine crisis.

Gazprom said that operational spending rose by around 16 percent to 1.23 trillion rubles in the second quarter.

It also said that average gas price for Europe and other countries fell by 18 percent to 12,798 rubles ($197.5) per 1,000 cubic meters in the first half of 2016, while supply volumes grew to 109.4 billion cubic meters from 80.4 bcm in the same year-earlier period.

($1 = 64.8045 rubles)