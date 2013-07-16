FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gazprom chief seeks supercharged iPad-style tablet for $3.7 million
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
July 16, 2013 / 4:20 PM / in 4 years

Gazprom chief seeks supercharged iPad-style tablet for $3.7 million

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Gazprom (GAZP.MM), the world’s biggest gas producer, is offering to pay up to 119.7 million roubles ($3.7 million) for a bespoke tablet computer for its chief executive, Alexei Miller, documents posted on the Gazprom web site said.

The tablet would be based on the iOS operating system and support 3G, GPRS and wi-fi transfer technologies, be able to download information in less than 15 seconds and protect commercial data, the documents showed.

The Apple (AAPL.O) platform-based tablet will help Miller, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, access data essential to Gazprom’s day-to-day operations, such as gas output and exports, the documents said.

Apple’s iPad usually costs around $1,000.

Russia’s businessmen are known for their ostentatious displays of wealth, owning soccer clubs, palatial villas, and multiple yachts.

At the height of the resources boom a Gazprom tender included a solarium and bath for horses, according to press reports.

Sergei Kupriyanov, spokesman for Gazprom, said that the tablet is not “just a computer” and must help Miller solve complex issues while protecting commercial secrets.

“We’ll see how the tender process goes and whether someone can do it at a cheaper price,” he said when asked why Gazprom had offered almost $4 million to create the tablet.

Russian companies are obliged to publish information on tenders, a measure designed to prevent corruption.

Bids to make the iPad will be accepted until July 22.

Miller’s tablet caused lively discussion on the website of Vedomosti, a Russian business daily.

“Based on its budget, it will be an epic device. Just wondering if Miller himself will needed? Maybe he should be optimized?” someone named mclayton commented on the website.

Gazprom’s shares changed hands at 125 roubles on Tuesday, a third of their value seen at the peak in May 2008, as investors baulk at the monopoly’s high costs and shrinking market share. ($1 = 32.6402 Russian roubles)

Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.