Gazprom hikes Ukraine claim to $37 billion, says verdict due June 30

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom has increased its claim against Ukraine's Naftogaz to $37 billion and expects an arbitration court in Stockholm to rule in the dispute on June 30, Gazprom said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

It had previously been seeking $31.76 billion to compensate it for what it says were gas debts accumulated since 2012.

Ukraine stopped buying Russian gas in November 2015 due to a clash over pricing. Russia's annexation of the Ukrainian region of Crimea in 2014 worsened their relations.

Naftogaz, in its turn, claims it has overpaid for Russian gas. It is seeking more than $14.2 billion from Gazprom.