A sign displaying the logo of Russia's Gazprom Neft oil company is seen at the company's office in the West Siberian city of Khanty-Mansiysk, Russia, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom might buy some of its own shares from troubled state development bank Vnesheconombank(VEB), Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Friday.

The Kommersant daily reported earlier that Gazprom would buy 3.6 percent of its shares from VEB for 132 billion roubles ($1.99 billion).

($1 = 66.3802 roubles)