A logo of Gazprom Neft oil company is seen at a petrol station in Moscow, Russia, March 11, 2016.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom Neft, the oil arm of gas giant Gazprom, said on Friday it has launched two more production wells at Prirazlomnoye offshore Arctic oil field.

The number of production wells at the field, Russia's only offshore Arctic oil project, was increased to six, the company said. Oil flow rate at a new well has reached 1,760 tonnes per day.