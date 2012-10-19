Russia economy weakened by monetary tightening-econ ministry

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian economy ministry on Friday blamed the central bank’s monetary policy tightening implemented in September for the economic slowdown seen last month.

The country’s gross domestic product grew by 2.5 percent in annual terms in September, compared to 2.8 percent seen in August, Deputy Economy Minister Andrei Klepach told a briefing.

The expansion is slower than in other emerging markets, such as China and India, and analysts see it below Russia’s potential given oil prices consistently above $110 per barrel.

Some officials and economists, including the former long-time Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin, call a 3-percent GDP growth in Russia a stagnation.

“One of the factors that contributed to the slowdown of economic growth and investment activity was a sharp reduction in loan growth to the non-financial sector and a rise in the cost of credit, which is connected to lending risks and to the increase in interest rates by the Central Bank,” Klepach said.

The central bank left all key interest rates unchanged at its meeting in October but hiked them by 25 basis points across the board in September to combat inflationary expectations over risks to GDP.

“In our opinion, the increase in interest rates is not itself strongly justified, because it does not have a deterring effect on inflation,” Klepach also said.

“Inflation is mainly driven by factors beyond the control of the central bank and monetary policy and the impact on the real sector (of the economy) has been negative.”

Annual inflation ran at 6.6 percent in September, above the central bank’s 2012 target of below 6 percent.

President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that curbing inflation -- caused this year chiefly by a rise in global foodstuff prices due to a draught -- should be a top priority for monetary and government officials.

WHAT‘S AHEAD?

Klepach, who was the first Russian government official to warn that the country was entering into a recession in the aftermath of the 2007/2008 financial crisis, sounded no more optimistic on Friday.

The economy ministry forecasts growth at around 3.5 percent this year, but Klepach said that GDP expanded by a mere 2.8 percent in the third quarter - a significant slowdown from the 4.0 percent seen in the April-June period.

The minister pointed to a fall in capital investment of Russian companies, which led to a decline in construction activity and a stagnation in imports.

The real economy has been suffering from underinvestment, a result of the harsher monetary policy, Klepach said.

Adjusted for seasonal factors, capital investment by Russian companies fell 0.3 percent in September, month-on-month, he added.

Official data from the Federal Statistics Service showed this week that in annual term, investment fell by 1.

Neil Shearing and Liza Ermolenko, economists at Capital Economics in London, called earlier this week the annual decline in investment the most striking figure in the overall data representing Russia’s economic activity last month.

“Putting this together with the data over the preceding months, it is obvious that investment activity has ground to a halt,” the economists wrote in a research note. “This is particularly bad news given Russia’s huge investment needs.”

The economists expect that a 2 percent to 3 percent growth is likely to be “a new norm.”

“Cracks are starting to appear in Russia’s growth model,” they warned. “Last decade’s rapid consumer-led growth rates of 7 percent will be hard to replicate.”