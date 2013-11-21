FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian January-October GDP growth at 1.4 percent: Economy Minister
November 21, 2013

Russian January-October GDP growth at 1.4 percent: Economy Minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russian central bank's first deputy chairman Alexei Ulyukayev delivers a speech during "Russia Calling" VTB Capital forum in Moscow, October 5, 2010. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

NOVO-OGARYOVO, Russia (Reuters) - Russian gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 1.4 percent in the first ten months of 2013 year-on-year, Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Thursday, adding that he expects annual growth of 1.5 percent.

“October did not bring any positive changes,” Ulyukayev told journalists on Thursday.

The January-October figure is slightly lower than an estimate of 1.5 percent that Ulyukayev gave earlier this week. He said that he had been misinterpreted and that that estimate had been for the full year.

Growth at 1.5 percent in 2013 would be below an official forecast of 1.8 percent, which had already been revised down.

Russian capital investments and industrial output fell in October, marking a disappointing start to the final quarter for an economy growing at its slowest pace in four years.

Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, writing by Maya Nikolaeva; editing by Ron Askew

