Russia says to tighten ties with Georgian breakaway region of Abkhazia

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and the leader of Georgia’s breakaway region of Abkhazia will sign a strategic partnership agreement on Monday, the Kremlin said.

Abkhazia relies on financial and political support from Moscow since Russia recognized it as independent along with South Ossetia following a five-day war with Tbilisi in 2008.

Putin will meet Abkhazia’s Raul Khadzhimba in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi on Monday to sign an “alliance and strategic partnership” agreement, the Kremlin said in a statement.

The move comes as Putin contends with the international political crisis over Ukraine.