FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia says to tighten ties with Georgian breakaway region of Abkhazia
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 23, 2014 / 1:42 PM / 3 years ago

Russia says to tighten ties with Georgian breakaway region of Abkhazia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and the leader of Georgia’s breakaway region of Abkhazia will sign a strategic partnership agreement on Monday, the Kremlin said.

Abkhazia relies on financial and political support from Moscow since Russia recognized it as independent along with South Ossetia following a five-day war with Tbilisi in 2008.

Putin will meet Abkhazia’s Raul Khadzhimba in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi on Monday to sign an “alliance and strategic partnership” agreement, the Kremlin said in a statement.

The move comes as Putin contends with the international political crisis over Ukraine.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Greg Mahlich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.