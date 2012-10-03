Russia hopes Georgian election will help normalize relations

Georgian Dream coalition leader Bidzina Ivanishvili speaks during a news conference at his office in Tbilisi, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Foreign Ministry hopes Monday’s parliamentary election in Georgia, won by billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili’s Georgian Dream coalition, will help normalize the country’s relations with neighbors, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

“It is obvious that Georgian society has voted for changes. We hope in the end they will allow Georgia to start the normalization, establishment of constructive and respectful relations with neighbors,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexander Lukashevich said in the statement.

“Such development would be welcomed in Russia,” he added.