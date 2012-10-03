FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia hopes Georgian election will help normalize relations
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 3, 2012 / 11:14 AM / 5 years ago

Russia hopes Georgian election will help normalize relations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Georgian Dream coalition leader Bidzina Ivanishvili speaks during a news conference at his office in Tbilisi, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Foreign Ministry hopes Monday’s parliamentary election in Georgia, won by billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili’s Georgian Dream coalition, will help normalize the country’s relations with neighbors, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

“It is obvious that Georgian society has voted for changes. We hope in the end they will allow Georgia to start the normalization, establishment of constructive and respectful relations with neighbors,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexander Lukashevich said in the statement.

“Such development would be welcomed in Russia,” he added.

Reporting By Nastassia Astrasheuskaya, Editing by Gleb Bryanski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.