Russia says U.S.-Georgian military exercises could destabilize Caucasus
#World News
May 6, 2016 / 5:58 PM / a year ago

Russia says U.S.-Georgian military exercises could destabilize Caucasus

Georgian servicemen stand in front of U.S. military vehicles upon the joint U.S.-Georgian exercise Noble Partner 2016 in Vaziani, Georgia, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday that military exercises by the United States and neighboring Georgia later this month were a provocative step that could destabilize the Caucasus region.

Russia said the exercises were scheduled for May 11-26 and that the United States was indulging the “revanchist desires of Tbilisi”.

Russia and Georgia fought a war in 2008 and Russia backs the breakaway regions of South Ossetia and Abkhazia on the Russian-Georgian border.

Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing by Ralph Boulton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
