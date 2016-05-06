Russia says U.S.-Georgian military exercises could destabilize Caucasus

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday that military exercises by the United States and neighboring Georgia later this month were a provocative step that could destabilize the Caucasus region.

Russia said the exercises were scheduled for May 11-26 and that the United States was indulging the “revanchist desires of Tbilisi”.

Russia and Georgia fought a war in 2008 and Russia backs the breakaway regions of South Ossetia and Abkhazia on the Russian-Georgian border.