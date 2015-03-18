FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian treaty with South Ossetia breaks international law: NATO
March 18, 2015 / 4:23 PM / 2 years ago

Russian treaty with South Ossetia breaks international law: NATO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg leaves after a joint news conference with Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Garcia-Margallo (not pictured) at the Foreign Ministry in Madrid March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Medina (SPAIN - Tags: POLITICS MILITARY)

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Russia’s new treaty with Georgia’s breakaway South Ossetia region breaks international law and hampers efforts to strengthen regional security, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

Stoltenberg said the agreement ”violates Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and blatantly contradicts the principles of international law, OSCE principles and Russia’s international commitments.

“This so-called treaty is yet another move by the Russian Federation that hampers ongoing efforts by the international community to strengthen security and stability in the region,” Stoltenberg said in a statement, adding that NATO did not recognize the treaty.

