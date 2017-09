The GM logo is seen at the General Motors Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant in Lansing, Michigan October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

MOSCOW (Reuters) - General Motors has voluntarily recalled 9,354 Opel Meriva-B cars that had been sold in Russia, a Russian technical standards watchdog said on Monday.

The Rosstandart watchdog said the recall had taken place to comply with a 2002 law about technical regulation. It said that all the cars would be checked and if necessary their drivers’ seat belts would be replaced.