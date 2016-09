The logo of Chevrolet is pictured at at the 37th Bangkok International Motor Show in Bangkok, Thailand, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

MOSCOW Russian technical standards agency Rosstandart said on Wednesday it had been informed about a voluntary recall by General Motors Co (GM.N) of 3,257 Chevrolet Cruze and Chevrolet Orlando cars.

The vehicles, sold between October 2011 and July 2012, are being called to workshops due to possible hydraulic power-steering system faults, the agency said.

